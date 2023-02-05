Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $17.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

