Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24.

CIM opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

