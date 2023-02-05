Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.