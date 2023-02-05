Citigroup Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $69.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

