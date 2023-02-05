Citigroup Lowers Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $6.25

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,830,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.