Citigroup Raises Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $55.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

