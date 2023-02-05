Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,527,000 after purchasing an additional 195,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

