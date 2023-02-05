Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CL opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.