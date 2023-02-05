Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

