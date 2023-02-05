Compound USD Coin Price Tops $0.0222 (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

