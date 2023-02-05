Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,305. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also

