Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,882 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Software were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 469.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 144.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 474,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

American Software Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.80. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

