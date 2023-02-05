Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $15.30 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NIKE by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after acquiring an additional 896,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $147.54.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

