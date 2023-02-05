Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $18.86 Million Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.92% of ICF International worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ICF International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

ICF International Price Performance

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $390,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $40,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.17. ICF International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $467.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

