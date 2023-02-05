Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 21.4% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 20.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

