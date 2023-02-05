Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

