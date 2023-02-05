Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.3 %

TROW opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

