Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

