Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 48,625 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,625 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $442.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

