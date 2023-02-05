CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.00 million-$272.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.73 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.