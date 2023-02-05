Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $230.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.