Cormark Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Copper from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised Capstone Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.00.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.03.

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

