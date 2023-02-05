Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 930,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COOL opened at $10.04 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

