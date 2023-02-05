Critical Comparison: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Semtech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 18.88% 21.15% 13.19% First Solar 3.75% 1.61% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semtech and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 7 3 0 2.30 First Solar 0 7 13 0 2.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Semtech currently has a consensus price target of $49.08, indicating a potential upside of 44.41%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $178.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than First Solar.

96.3% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semtech and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $740.86 million 2.93 $125.66 million $2.29 14.84 First Solar $2.52 billion 7.10 $468.69 million $0.88 191.13

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.