CSFB Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.38.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.40. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The firm has a market cap of C$39.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

