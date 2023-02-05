Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPIX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

