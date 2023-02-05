Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Currys from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Currys Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of DSITF stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
About Currys
Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.
