Investec upgraded shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Currys from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of DSITF stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.