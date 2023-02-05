Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

