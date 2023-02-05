Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaos Stock Performance

DAC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. Danaos has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $107.47.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Danaos by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

