Danaos (DAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, February 6th.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $1.29. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaos Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on DAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Danaos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Danaos by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

