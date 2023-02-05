Danske Upgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.70 ($9.46) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Up 5.4 %

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

