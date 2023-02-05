Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.45 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.54 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

DAL stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

