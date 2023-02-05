Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

NYSE DLX traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $20.43. 366,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,175. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $881.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Deluxe by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

