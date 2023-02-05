DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.