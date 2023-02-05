dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $169.84 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $169.84 million and approximately $1,357.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00419867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01111661 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,419.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

