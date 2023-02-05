Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

DCOMP stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.