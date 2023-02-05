Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after buying an additional 344,513 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,452,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAT opened at $49.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

