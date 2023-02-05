Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,204 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Middleby worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Middleby by 688.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 8.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 586,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,130. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

