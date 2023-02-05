Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.06. 1,525,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

