Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,352 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 553,444 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chesapeake Energy

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

