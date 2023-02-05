Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,761 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,879. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

