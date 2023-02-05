Distillate Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total transaction of $1,255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,003 shares of company stock worth $6,929,056. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.