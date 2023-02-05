Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

