Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.93. 244,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.