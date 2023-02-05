Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,960 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,691,000 after acquiring an additional 126,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 359,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 549,626 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $691,066 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 752,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,265. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.