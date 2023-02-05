Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,207,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $130.73. 1,007,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $157.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

