Distillate Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.