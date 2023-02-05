district0x Price Tops $0.0223 (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. district0x has a market cap of $13.35 million and $651,012.17 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

district0x Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

