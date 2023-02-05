DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $24.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.
DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
DLocal Trading Down 2.3 %
DLO opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
