Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $168.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.